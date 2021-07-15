Burning of North Belfast GAA club lotto board 'an attack on our children'

A NORTH Belfast GAA club has described the burning of one of their lotto boards on an Eleventh Night bonfire as an "attack on our children".

Greencastle Wolfe Tones, who are in the process of rebuilding after re-establishing in 2019, describe themselves as the fastest growing GAA club in County Antrim.

The club, who run a popular weekly lotto, said they were "disappointed" that one of their lotto boards appeared on a bonfire in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.

In a statement the club said: "The club was disappointed to see that one of our lotto boards appeared on a bonfire over the weekend.

"The money raised from our lotto helps to fund out youth development programmes.

"Since we came out of lockdown in April we've seen nearly 150 children take up Gaelic games in an area where this provision was previously unavailable.

"The burning of this board is nothing less than attack on those children, some who are as young as three years of age."

Sinn Féin Councillor Taylor McGrann said he'll be asking the local council to take action.

"This is disgraceful. Burning a lotto board of a sports club isn’t culture, it’s hate. Fair play to Greencastle Wolfe Tones as they continue to grow within the community.

"Reports that this particular bonfire event received funding from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council are even more concerning.

"Public money should not be used to fund displays of hate and attacks on people’s culture. I will be asking the Chief Executive of the council to investigate this."