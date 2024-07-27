Business owner calls for more action to tackle youths throwing missiles from Milltown Cemetery

A LOCAL business owner has called on the PSNI to do more after his car was damaged by stone-throwing youths in Milltown Cemetery.

Kevin McEntee, who owns a car repair business which backs on to the cemetery grounds, has borne the brunt of anti-social behaviour in the area in recent months.

In June, Kevin suffered a broken tooth and suffered a head injury, forcing him to be hospitalised after a rock hit him in his yard. Last Tuesday night (July 16), Kevin was forced to take cover as debris was thrown over the wall from Milltown Cemetery once again.

The incident however resulted in damage to Kevin's car, with the back windscreen completely shattered.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Kevin said: "I was in the yard and the next thing all these rocks and stones came from the Milltown Cemetery side. I had to run for cover inside but my car was severely damaged. There is damage to the mirrors and door. The rear window was completely smashed.

"That is the car off the road now. I specifically got it to help transport my disabled mother about.

"In June, I was hit by a rock, suffered a cut to my head and broke a tooth. I spent overnight in hospital."

Kevin has called on the PSNI to do more and wants to see action taken, rather than just noting reports.

"The police are doing nothing. They need to get their finger out," he said. "The same thing happens every time, the incident is recorded and you never hear anything again.

"There is CCTV in the area they are throwing stuff from. It has escalated over the summer months. I don’t know whether it is boredom or what it is.

"The kids are about 12, probably younger. They are from the local area because they are on push bikes so it couldn’t be that far away."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of criminal damage to a car in the Falls Road area of West Belfast on Tuesday 16th July.

"Shortly before 8pm it was reported that a number of youths had been throwing stones at a house in the area causing damage to a car parked outside and smashing the rear window of the vehicle.

"Enquiries are ongoing and with any information or footage that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1543 of 16/07/24."