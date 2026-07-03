LOCAL families were invited to celebrate the reopening of Caffrey Play Park in West Belfast following a £30,000 investment by Clanmil Housing to refurbish and replace the play equipment and improve the grounds, creating a more accessible, welcoming and user-friendly space for the community.

The park has undergone extensive improvements to provide children and families with a safe, accessible place to play and spend time outdoors.

To mark the reopening, Clanmil hosted a community celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event also featured a wood-fired pizza van, face painting, and nature-based planting activities for children and adults.

Councillor Paul Doherty who cut the ribbon to open the new play park said: "I am delighted to support the opening of this play park at Caffrey. Safe, welcoming play spaces are so important for our children and families, giving young people somewhere to play, make friends and enjoy being active close to home.

"Investment like this makes a real difference in our communities, and I want to thank Clanmil and everyone involved in helping deliver a positive space for local children and residents.”

Claire Shields, Housing Officer at Clanmil Housing added: "We're delighted to reopen Caffrey Play Park and welcome local families back to enjoy this fantastic community space.

"This investment reflects our commitment to improving neighbourhoods and creating places where people can come together safely. We hope the refurbished park will be well used and well cared for, providing children with a fun, accessible place to play for many years to come.”