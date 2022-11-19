'My wee love is forever 13': Mum's heartbreak after death of Caítria

THE mother of a 13 year-old North Belfast girl who passed away has described her as “my best friend”.

Caítria Osborne (13) from the Carrick Hill area died suddenly on November 8.

She was a pupil of Blessed Trinity College and formerly Mercy Primary School.

Her funeral took place on Saturday at St Patrick’s Church in Donegall Street.

Her heartbroken mum Stephanie said her daughter had her whole life in front of her.

“She was loved so much and gone far too soon, my gorgeous baby girl,” she told us.

RIP: Caítria Osborne

“Everyone loved her so much. She had her whole life planned out for herself, but why Caítria, why you? She was my baby girl.

“I will love her forever and always until we meet again, and we will.

“Her sisters and everyone are missing you, so please look after them. My wee love is forever 13 but always my baby daughter.

“Hopefully she is not suffering anymore. That is the only comfort I can take out of this is that she is at peace and she is her happy wee self.

“She was my best friend.”

Stephanie said she wanted to thank the wider community for their support during this difficult time.

“From Carrick Hill to the New Lodge and Ardoyne, the support has been amazing,” she added.

“I would also like to thank the emergency services for everything they did.

“A special thanks also to Shamrock FC, Newington FC and the family of Sophie Hamilton for their support.”

St Patrick’s Young Men Football Club sent their condolences to the family.

“Everyone at St Patrick’s YMFC would like to extend our sincere thoughts and condolences to our player John Donaldson, Stephanie and family on the sudden loss of their daughter Caítria.

“We are all deeply saddened and send support, blessings and prayers to you all at this very sad and heartbreaking time.”

New Lodge Youth Centre added: “All at New Lodge Youth Centre send their deepest condolences to the family of Caítria Osborne who sadly passed away so young aged 13.

“We also would like to extend our deepest condolences to our friends Bernie and Louise, close relatives of Caítria, who have given many years voluntary to the centre.

“We wish to support the family at such a difficult time and ease some pressure.

“We would appreciate if you could support a coffee morning we will be hosting on Friday November (18) from 9am to 12pm with permission from the family.

“We also reiterate the message to any young person who needs some support, guidance or a listening ear – please speak out.

“Thank you in advance for your support and we hope to see as many people as possible to support this cause.”

PIPS Charity are based at 279-281 Antrim Road, Belfast. Drop in for a chat or call them free on 0800 088 6042 or 028 9080 5850.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Anyone of any age living in Northern Ireland can call Lifeline free of charge on 0808 808 8000 if they are experiencing distress or despair. The Lifeline helpline is open 24 hours a day every day of the year.