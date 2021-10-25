Public invited to plant saplings at new Glas-na-Bradan woodland on the Belfast Hills

SCHOOLS, youth groups, scouts, community groups and members of the public are being asked to participate in a major tree-planting session overlooking North Belfast.

The Woodland Trust recently secured the future of 98 hectares in the Belfast Hills, which has been named via public vote as Glas-na-Bradan Wood. It is located beside Cave Hill Country Park and above Belfast Zoo.

It will be transformed into a new native woodland and for the first time in the Woodland Trust’s history in the North, will be planted completely by the public. 150,000 trees are to be planted and will run as a five-year programme involving the community and partners who neighbour the site.

There are several planting events taking place, on the following dates: Saturday, November 13, Saturday, November 20, Sunday, November 21 and Saturday, December 4. The times available are: 10-11am, 11am-12pm, 12-1pm, 1-2pm and 2-3pm. Anyone interested can book a slot online here.

Calling for support for the Woodland Trust’s initiative on the Belfast Hills, local Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “The Woodland Trust have now begun to establish the new woodland Glas-na-Bradan in the Belfast Hills.

“They are inviting the local community to come along and plant new trees, with the first session on November 13. This is the first time they have organised a community led planting project.

“We are encouraging people, schools, local organisations, and businesses to book slots online on their website to help plant every single tree in the new woodland. This is a great initiative, so get involved and do your bit to help the environment.”

Sinn Fein councillor for the Newtownabbey area, Rosie Kinnear added: “This is the kind of initiative that we can all get behind and it sounds like a lot of fun as well as being a great green project for North Belfast.

“I think that this is the kind of project that young people in particular will love to be involved in.

“This Woodland Trust project has obvious environmental benefits but also will be a fantastic educational tool for schools, campaigners and the Trust itself.

“I would encourage all groups to grasp this opportunity and get involved in planting these trees which will leave a great legacy long into the future for North Belfast.”