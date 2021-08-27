Calls for North Belfast voters to re-register following low up-take

RE-REGISTER: A new electoral register is open now to enable people to vote in future elections

THERE have been calls for people in North Belfast to re-register to vote after the latest figures revealed just over half of voters have done so.

Every ten years, the electoral register is expunged as part of the national canvass and everyone in the North is required to re-register to vote, even if you have been registered previously.

Latest figures from the Electoral Office showed that just 58.43 per cent of people in North Belfast have re-registered after the electoral register was wiped earlier this year.

North Belfast currently ranks 10th out of the North’s 18 constituencies for re-registrations.

North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon said: “While it’s welcome that over half the people eligible in North Belfast have already re-registered to vote, there is still much more work to be done ahead of next May’s scheduled Assembly election.

“As it stands if the election took place tomorrow nearly half of the people living in North Belfast would lose their vote and their voice. The process of re-registering is quick and easy and I would encourage everyone to do it as soon as possible.

“The people of North Belfast are all too aware of the struggle that past generations went through to secure voting rights for everyone in the North and the best tribute we can pay to their hard-won effort is to use our vote when given the chance."

You must register even if you are currently on the Electoral Register.

Who can register?

You must be an Irish, British, Commonwealth or European Union Citizen

You must be aged 17 or over by 30 November 2021

You must not be subject to any legal incapacity to vote (e.g. a convicted prisoner)



How to register

There are two ways to register:

1. You can register online here. This is the quickest and easiest way to register.

2. If you are unable to register online, you will need to complete a paper registration form and return it to the Electoral Office. The form can be downloaded below or you can contact the Electoral Office to have one posted one out to you.