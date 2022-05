Cancer Lifeline donation from Ardoyne family

FUNDRAISING: Bell McAlister and Pat Quinn present the money raised in the Ardoyne Working Men's Club to Cancer Lifeline on behalf of the family of John 'The General' McAllister

THE family of a late Ardoyne republican have raised £1,120 for local charity, Cancer Lifeline.

John 'The General' McAllister (69) passed away in June 2020 following a battle with the illness.

IN MEMORY: John 'The General' McAllister

The former republican prisoner was a dedicated activist before his illness took over.

Following a recent fundraiser in Ardoyne Working Men's Club, his family helped raise the fantastic amount for the charity in his memory with the event on Saturday, March 5.