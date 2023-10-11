Cancer Lifeline opens new clothes store on the Shankill Road

CANCER Lifeline charity have opened a new clothing boutique store on the Shankill Road.

Located at 142 Shankill Road, local personality May McFettridge was on hand to officially open the store on Tuesday afternoon.

The new store is packed with top brands and top deals which covers all your needs from clothing for your chilled days on the sofa to your suited and booted days out on the town.

Shop Manager, David Knocker said: "This new boutique has been a vision in the making for some time and we can now put that vision into action.

May McFettridge does some shopping in the new store

"We genuinely hope that you will be able to drop in soon and see the store. Our clients depend on the income generated from our charity shop to help them access vital support services.

"If you are planning your big day in the near future, we are delighted to announce that we have introduced our new Bridal wear and Suits section to our store, which covers the most important part of any wedding day – the dress of course. Let us help you make your day special."

Cancer Lifeline added they would like to thank all their existing customers who help them on their journey in helping and reaching out to people affected by cancer and look forward to welcoming new customers to the Shankill Road store.