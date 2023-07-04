Car burnt out in Ardoyne linked to West Belfast burglary

STOLEN: The burnt out car was discovered in the Etna Drive area of Ardoyne

A CAR found burnt out in Ardoyne in the early hours of Sunday morning is being linked to a burglary in West Belfast.

Police are investigating a creeper style burglary at a house in Oakman Street in the Beechmount area.

It is believed the house was entered at around 5am and the keys to a red Suzuki Alto car stolen.

The car was discovered on fire at Etna Drive in North Belfast a short time later.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information or CCTV/dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 612 02/07/23.

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form here or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here."