Police info appeal after car is torched in New Lodge

ARSON: The burned-out taxi in the New Lodge this morning

A SINN FÉIN COUNCILLOR has branded hooligans responsible for burning a car in the New Lodge as "a blight on the community".

The car, believed to be a taxi, was set on fire at around 2.50am this morning.

Firefighters from NIFRS and PSNI attended the scene.

"I was saddened to see this burnt out car in the New Lodge this morning," Cllr JJ Magee told belfastmedia.com.

"It is a real blight on the community for the people of the New Lodge to wake up and see this in the community. There has been so much positivity in the New Lodge recently, especially from local youth clubs with community clean-ups."

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Anyone with any information or CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 130 of 14/08/24.