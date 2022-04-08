Young people 'ran rampant' during night of vandalism in Carrick Hill

CARRICK Hill Residents' Association have condemned a night of anti-social behaviour in the area as young people ran "rampant".

The incidents surrounded John Blackening House, Stanhope Street Nursery School and Clifton Street garage last Thursday night.

Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Residents' Association, said: "Kids from the New Lodge and some from within Carrick Hill ran rampant in the area, some were not involved as they stood by watching what went on.

"They were on both high peaked roofs of the centre, bed frames were taken from John Blackening House, one section of it was brought to the MUGA and put against the railings closest to Stanhope Street Nursery and they tried to set it on fire, only to be stopped by a local resident who was verbally abused for challenging them.

"They proceeded to go into the Nursery School where the lock was busted on the gate, sand pits were destroyed and threw all over the playground, their bins were all emptied, items were put down their drain pipes causing blockages, and they were also on their rooftop.

"They then moved on to the gargage in Clifton Street dancing on the roof and abusing the local workers who were trying to get them down.

"Regent Street was also a mess with items of rubbish they had removed from bins."

Frank said the young people were challenged on a number of occasions by local residents but to no avail. "They just stood on the roof tops and laughed and continued on with their destruction.

"We know that out of the large group of kids who were present on the two occasions at least a half a dozen of these kids were the ones involved in this vandalism.

"We brought in Belfast City Council on Friday morning to get the area cleaned up after the antics.

"We are making an appeal to parents, please know where your kids are and what they are doing. The Community Centre, Nursery School and garage are there to serve the people.

"It is hard for residents to stand and take the abuse which is being handed out to them."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in North Belfast received a report of anti-social behaviour near commercial premises at Clifton Street on Thursday, March 31.

"Officers attended and a number of youths who had been in the area made off. There were no further anti-social behaviour reports made to police.

"Anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour is asked to contact police in the first instance on 101 or 999 in an emergency."