Casement park beside Croke, Wembley and Old Trafford in Euro '28 bid

PLANS: How the new Casement Park would look

THE proposed new Casement Park has been included in a list of 14 stadiums named in a joint bid to host UEFA Euro 2028.

The football associations of the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland have submitted a Preliminary Bid Dossier to UEFA to collectively stage the tournament.

Croke Park is also on the list alongside Casement and some of the most glamorous stadia in British soccer including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Old Trafford and the Etihad

Planning permission for a redeveloped Casement Park was approved following two judicial reviews earlier this year.

The new stadium, which will be of iconic bowl design with a capacity of 34,578 and a range of mixed-use facilities, has been developed by global award-winning architects Populous, designers of the Spurs and Man City stadia.

On Wednesday, the five-association group said: “The bid sets out our clear and compelling vision for UEFA EURO 2028: ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future’.

“Key to this vision is a commitment to diversity, social purpose and innovation in delivering an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028 that will create unforgettable memories in sold-out, iconic stadia in famous football cities known throughout the world.

A day of massive excitement as the preliminary bid to host #EURO2028 in Britain & Ireland has been submitted, including games at Casement Park



Euro 2028 would attract visitors from across the world, helping to create jobs & boost our economy



Let’s work together to get it done! pic.twitter.com/xJigXszeMZ — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) November 16, 2022

“We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid. Together we believe we can deliver a world class tournament, and that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities.

“Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European national associations to accelerate growth across the continent.

“The UK and Ireland’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world class tournament to new heights.

“Our compact plan and pioneering, multi-partner collaboration can usher in a new era for the Euros. Through the latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners engage new audiences and the world’s youth to extend the impact and reach of the tournament further than ever before.

“Our stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs with great European football history and heritage. The plan ensures that all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans.

“Consultations with cities and stadia will continue into next year with a final list of 10 stadia to be submitted to UEFA in April 2023.

“We now look forward to engaging with UEFA and listening and learning from the European football family to develop our bid plans further.”