Casement Social Club to move to St Agnes' Parish Hall during stadium construction

BELFAST City Council's Planning Committee has provisionally approved temporary accommodation for Casement Park Social Club whilst the nearby stadium is redeveloped and completed.

Members of the Council's Planning Committee approved the change of use of St Agnes' Parish Hall at 146 Andersonstown Road to a licensed social club. It will be used by the social club while the planned 34,500 capacity Casement Park rebuild takes place.

Previous temporary permission was granted by the Planning Appeals Commission at appeal in March 2020 but was not acted upon.

The hours of operation for the new social club will be between 11am to 11pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 12:30pm to 10pm on Sundays “except on those occasions when the premises has been granted an extension to their liquor licence to allow opening beyond these hours".

St Agnes' Parish Hall

It was revealed that the council received 15 representations against the proposal and a resubmitted 'Statement of Case' objection – submitted in relation to the previous application – signed by 29 objectors.

Local residents mentioned issues of overlooking and loss of privacy, potential anti-social behaviour, lack of provision of parking, noise, odour, air pollution and reduced air quality. They also raised concerns over disturbances caused by deliveries and bin storage.

The report added: “Prior to the commencement of the use, a noise and anti-social behaviour management plan shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the council.

“The plan must clearly demonstrate the proposed arrangements for the supervision of behaviour on site including on arrival and egress from the premises and when patrons access the external smoking area. The premises shall not operate unless in accordance with the approved noise and anti-social behaviour management plan.

“No deliveries shall be taken or collections made by commercial vehicles outside the hours of 7am and 11pm on Mondays to Fridays; or at any time on Saturdays, Sundays, bank holidays or public holidays.”

A representative for the application told the Planning Committee: “We feel this will provide a much-needed community use in the area.

"Significant care and consideration has been given to the concerns raised in terms of potential impacts and there are a number of amendments and conditions proposed which we are more than happy to agree to."

The Committee's decision will be brought to full Council next month.