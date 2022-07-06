Antrim Road business relocates after wall collapse

A POPULAR North Belfast business is hoping to open up again this week after having been forced to re-locate.

Castle Locksmiths and DIY on the Antrim Road were forced to close their shop after a nearby building's wall collapsed on March 24.

Established in 1978, the local, independent locksmiths, paint and hardware store has now secured a new premises further up the Antrim Road at Dunmore.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, owner Anthony McCambridge said it has been a tough few months for everyone at the business.

"We had to close the shop immediately. We were told by the Council it was too dangerous for both staff working and customers coming in," he said.

"We managed to apply for business disruption insurance but haven’t received anything yet.

"We have four full-time jobs and one part-time job and everyone has remained on full pay which has been great.

"It has been tough for us all not getting into work and doing what we are used to doing. Our main bulk of business is in the shop.

"The incident itself we have no control over. Until the building is demolished safely and re-built at our end, then we can’t open the shop there again.

"We were told initially it would be weeks, which turned into months and now we are being told years.

"It has been a massive challenge moving all the stock but we are getting there slowly but surely."

Castle Locksmiths and DIY are re-locating to 449 Antrim Road, beside Sozo Restaurant.