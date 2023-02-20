Woman threatened with a hammer and robbed in North Belfast

ROBBERY: Castleton Gardens in North Belfast where the robbery took place

AN 18-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was robbed in North Belfast after being threatened with a hammer in the early hours of Monday morning.

At approximately 12.30am, police received a report that a woman had been robbed in the Castleton Gardens area.

The victim was dragged from her car and threatened with a hammer before being punched in the head and a sum of money taken from her.

Officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Rice said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 33 of 20/02/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.