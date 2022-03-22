Gorse fire on Cave Hill condemned

GORSE FIRE: The blaze on Cave Hill on Monday night Cllr Mal O'Hara

A GORSE fire on Cave Hill on Monday night has been condemned by local political representatives.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it had received several calls about a gorse fire on Cave Hill from 7.45pm onwards.

The fire service said no fire crews had been deployed as there was no risk to life or property.

Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara said he was "deeply concerned" about the impact the fire may have on wildlife and the natural environment of Cave Hill.

The aftermath of the fire on Tuesday morning

"Fires like this can have major implications on this finely balanced environment," he said.

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst described those behind the fire as a "grade A moron".

"You’d have to be a Grade A moron to set fire to a country park frequented by folk from all over Belfast, including children," he said.

"I will be speaking with Council Officers and the PSNI to see if there are any additional mitigation measures that can be put in place to stop arsonists from targeting Cave Hill, endangering both wildlife and lives while destroying areas of natural beauty.

"Remember arson attacks are crimes. If anyone has any information, please report it to the PSNI."