Cavehill Methodist Church goes up for sale

A FORMER church building in a popular residential area of North Belfast has gone up for sale, just months after it closed its doors to the public.

Cavehill Methodist Church, located at 92-114 Cavehill Road closed its doors last October.

The 9,066 sq ft site is now up for sale on proper consultants Frazer Kidd website inviting offers in the region of £350,000.

The Grade B2 listed two storey premises was built between 1955 and 1957.

The property has a three-stage hipped roof tower to the East, a single-storey hipped roof hall to the South West, covered in natural slate. There is a single and two storey flat roof extension to the rear.

Rev Alan Conly, former minister at Cavehill Methodist Church told the North Belfast News he hopes the building will remain as a place of worship.

“The outside is listed which means anything that happens to it has to be replaced in the same way that it was,” he explained.

“The inside is listed with ecclesiastical exemption. If a church takes the building on, they can re-do the inside as long as it is for church purposes.

“The church closed last October, sadly due to an ageing congregation. The building, as beautiful as it is was also proving costly to maintain.

“We are hoping it will continue as a place of worship.”