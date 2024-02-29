Spring Fair comes to Cavehill this weekend

CAVEHILL SPRING FAIR: A number of tours and events will take place across the Cavehill area this weekend

A FABULOUS array of events and tours celebrating the history and vibrancy of the Cavehill Road in North Belfast will take place this weekend.

Brought to you by the Cavehill Business Association, the Cavehill Spring Fair will run from Friday to Sunday.

It all starts on Friday with a historical walking tour at 3pm starting at Works Coffee Roasters on the Cavehill Road. It will be led by Eamon O’Gorman, and the walk will cover the history of the Cavehill Quarry and the ecology of Cavehill's flora and fauna.

On Saturday, a Health and Wellbeing Tour will involve a gentle walk up the Cavehill Road, calling into The Little Yogi Studio, Wholistic Works, Keenan Ear Clinic and finally up to Redbarn Cavehill.

Each of our businesses will be offering taster and information sessions based around Personal Care and Health and Wellbeing, culminating in a fun ceramics and pottery taster session at the Redbarn Cavehill. Meeting point is 1pm at the Little Yogi Studio.

Also on Saturday, a Food and Drink tour will take place from 2pm to 4.30pm, meeting at Bluebell Bakery and Coffee Shop.

Experience a fab choice of food and drink businesses on the Cavehill Road, this is a special chance to savour some of their delights as we take a gentle walk between Bluebell Bakery and Coffee Shop, Murphy Browns, Chill, Works Coffee Roasters and Ben Madigan Bar and Grill where each of our lovely business owners will have a chat about their passion while letting you sample their beautiful offerings culminating in a little tipple in our friendly, lovely, local bar.

The three-day weekend of events ends on Sunday with the first Cavehill Spring Artisan Market and Family Fun Day from 12 noon to 4pm on the Cavehill Road. There will be plenty of local gifts and delicacies on offer to delight the eyes and tickle the tastebuds. There will be lots of lovely local musicians and entertainment to delight and amuse all the family.

Tickets for the Cavehill Spring Fair are selling fast and are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cavehill-village-79275107273