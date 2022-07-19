North Belfast security alert ends with object declared an 'elaborate hoax'

A SUSPICIOUS object discovered during a security alert in North Belfast on Tuesday morning has been declared an 'elaborate hoax'.

A number of residents in Cedar Avenue were evacuated from their homes and diversions were put in place at the junctions with Cavehill Road and Vancouver Drive.

PSNI Inspector McBride said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area.

"Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as an elaborate hoax, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now returning to their homes.

"All roads were re-opened following the incident. We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 316 19/07/22.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

Commenting as residents were evacuated from their homes, local Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey said: “I spoke with the residents of Cedar Avenue during this security alert and there’s a genuine sense of anger that such incidents are still happening.

“It’s my understanding that the PSNI were called to the scene in Fortwilliam to deal with a suspect viable device and around 40 homes had to be evacuated.

“The distress caused is significant including carers not able to attend some very vulnerable residents and the closure of roads and part of the Waterworks Park.

“My message to those responsible is that there’s no place for you and your criminality in this or any other part of this society.

“I’d appeal for anyone with any information to bring that to the PSNI as soon as possible.