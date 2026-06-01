A WEST Belfast woman has called on the Housing Executive to urgently repair a damaged ceiling in her block of flats, left unrepaired since January.

Angela Cowan lives in an upstairs flat in Tullymore Gardens.

Following a refurbishment upgrade scheme the work was left unfinished and in January the ceiling of the building was damaged due to Storm Chandra.

Angela is immunosuppressed, which means her immune system is weakened and has a reduced ability to fight off infections and disease. She is concerned about her health and safety.

"I have lived here for 18 months," she explained.

"There was a refurb happening and this block was left unfinished. During Storm Chandra in January the block was flooded quite badly and the water came through the roof.

"The stairs are soaked with water every time it rains and the electric goes off as well.

"I have contacted the Housing Executive multiple times since January and still the ceiling has not been fixed.

"I am immunosuppressed so I have to be careful about my surroundings because if I get a viral or bacterial infection I am hospitalised.

"The ceiling is so badly damaged that pigeons are coming through and there are droppings all over the stairs.

"It is a health and safety risk. I would call on the Housing Executive to get it fixed urgently."

Theresa Maguire, Area Manager for the Housing Executive in West Belfast, said: “A leak was first reported on 28th January and was repaired on 30th January.

“An inspection identified further damage to the ceiling of the communal hallway and additional repair work is now underway.”