FOOTPRINTS Women’s Centre in Poleglass have launched a £1 million Climate Conscious Communities project.

Funded by National Lottery Climate Action Fund, and delivered in partnership with Live Here, Love Here and FareShare NI, the five-year project will deliver gender-responsive climate action across the North.

Climate Conscious Communities will focus on practical, community-led initiatives including food sustainability, upcycling, carbon literacy training and advocacy to ensure climate policy reflects the different ways climate change impacts women.

Speaking as the project launches, Lisa Maclean, Chief Executive at Footprints said: “This project is yet another step forward in Footprints mission to ensure that initiatives at the heart of government and society work for everyone, and particularly women and girls.

“Women are often disproportionately impacted by issues such as food insecurity, health inequalities and fuel poverty. Through Climate Conscious Communities, we are putting their experiences at the centre of climate solutions, empowering them with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to drive change within their communities.”

Attendees at the launch heard from project partners and participants and saw first-hand examples of the types of initiatives that will be delivered, including sustainable food practices, waste reduction and community-led environmental action.

Fionnuala French (Board of Directors, Footprints Women's Centre), Alana Fisher (Chairperson, Footprints Women's Centre), Eileen Wilson (Sustainable Living Manager, Footprints Women's Centre) & Bernadette Donaghy (Board of Directors, Footprints Women's Centre)

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said it was a "real pleasure to attend the launch of the Climate Conscious Communities initiative and to hear about what this exciting project will deliver".

"Its partnership approach will help create a more sustainable environment for many people, for many years to come," he added.

"This initiative is about empowering people to take ownership of their local environment, from food and growing projects to wider community action. One of the main takeaways for me was the importance of people coming together to learn from one another and, just as importantly, to build friendships.

"Thank you to Footprints for continuing to deliver for our communities through innovative ideas and by working with and supporting women.”

Live Here Love Here will deliver accredited carbon literacy training as part of the programme, supporting communities to understand climate challenges and take practical steps to reduce their environmental impact.

The project will run for five years, working with women and communities across the North to influence policy and promote climate justice through a gender lens.