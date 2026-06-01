MUSGRAVE Therapy Garden has reopened to the public following more than three months of improvement works aimed at enhancing play facilities and accessibility.

The project was supported by £100,000 in funding secured through Belfast City Council. The garden, located beside Musgrave Park Hospital, is widely used by local residents, hospital visitors and people with additional and sensory needs.

Speaking after the reopening, Sinn Féin Councillor Natasha Brennan said the redevelopment had been shaped by feedback from park users.

“I am delighted to see the therapy garden reopen. The designs were all ideas from park users and it is great to see it all come together," she said.

“The Belfast City Council team have been working hard over the winter months to make improvements to the park and I want to thank them for taking on board all of the ideas that I fed through from local users.

“The garden is massively utilised by those with additional and sensory needs, so the inclusion of more equipment and space for sensory play was really important.”

The upgrades include a new trampoline, accessible roundabout, communication board, picnic and sensory areas, new pathways and a natural play space.

Councillor Brennan said the improvements had helped extend the use of green space around the park while creating more opportunities for inclusive play.

“There are still some finishing touches needed and some cleaning up, but the equipment is all ready to use so I am keen to hear people’s feedback,” she added.

“Getting upgrades like this for local parks is really important, as at council we only have enough funds to fully refurbish four parks per year, so waiting on this can take a long time. But we can see here the difference a range of upgrades can make in breathing life back into a well-loved space.

“I am keen to work on more projects like this right across Balmoral.”