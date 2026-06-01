A FORMER St Genevieve's pupil is preparing to stage her second comedy musical following her debut success.

Megan McKay (20), is a student-turned-comedian and is originally from Lambeg. She is currently studying Law at Canterbury Christ Church University in Kent.

After going through a horrendous break-up with an ex-partner, Megan started posting on her TikTok Glorious Megan (gloriousmegann) and has amassed over 30,000 followers.

Megan then produced a comedy special 'The Last Laugh' which ran in Canterbury and is now moving to London on May 31.

Following its success, she is preparing for her second production ‘Don’t Tell Me Ma’ which will debut in the Donegal Celtic social club on June 22.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Megan said: "I wanted to do another show back at home after the success of my first one.

"This one is based on going to university and that transitional period in a young person’s life.

"Every student probably has one or two things they wouldn’t want their Ma to know about their university days. This is about some of the stories that I don’t want my mum to know about which is quite funny because she will be sitting in the audience watching.

"This show is all about my late teenage years, stepping into adulthood, facing all those taboo things: Your first love, drinking, partying—those moments you wouldn’t want your parents to know about. It’s a really raw, honest exploration of that push and pull between freedom and family expectations.

"I think the play will really connect with people. I know the humour will.

"Our humour is unmatched and I really hope people like it."

‘Don’t Tell Me Ma’ will perform on Monday, June 22 at Donegal Celtic Football and Social Club. Tickets are available from Eventbrite here.