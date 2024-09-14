Celebrate the changing of seasons as Autumn Fair returns to Botanic Gardens

AUTUMN FAIR: Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray with Sarah and Niall McCann at the event launch

THE ever-popular Autumn Fair is making a return to Belfast’s Botanic Gardens this weekend.

The seasonal park event, organised by Belfast City Council, takes place from noon to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the highlights is the popular Autumn Flower Show which will be showcasing prize-winning autumnal blooms, floral art displays and seasonal vegetables. Food and craft stalls will be selling local produce and arty treats and there will be a ‘Sustainable Living Emporium’ providing tips on sustainable fashion and lifestyle choices.

There will be food demonstrations, dancing, autumn-themed arts and crafts, carnival rides, water colour workshops in the Tropical Ravine (pre-booking required for the workshops) and an inclusive sport zone.

As part of European Heritage Open Days weekend, there will also be historical tours of Botanic Gardens and the glasshouses on the mornings of Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September. Visitors are advised to pre-book these tours by emailing tropicalravine@belfastcity.gov.uk

Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “Autumn Fair is a favourite seasonal event in Botanic Gardens for many, where we get to mark and celebrate the best that nature has produced at this time of year, through our popular Autumn Flower Show.

"The event also offers lots of free activities for all to enjoy from food demonstrations, dancing, autumnal arts and crafts and this year historical tours of the park’s attractions like the Palm House and Tropical Ravine as part of European Heritage Open Days weekend.

“So come along and celebrate the changing of the season at beautiful Botanic Gardens on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.”