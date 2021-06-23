WANTED: Cheerful cyclists and willing walkers needed as Forth volunteers

APPLICATIONS are now open for the second group of Volunteer Walk and Cycle Leaders on a new Greenway linking North and West Belfast.

The Forth Meadow Community Greenway is a £5.1 million EU PEACE IV-funded project to connect existing open spaces in North and West Belfast along a 12km route leading to the new Transport Hub in the city centre.

Work has already commenced on the first major section and the volunteers are getting familiar with the route with training taking place in Springfield Dam Park.

Over the last few months, Sustrans and Intercomm have recruited a team of local people to become Volunteer Walk and Cycle Leaders on the Greenway.

Training is well underway with the first group in a range of activities such as first aid, cycle training, ride manager, walk leader training alongside mediation.

Rachael Ludlow-Williams, Sustrans Volunteer Coordinator said: “We are so pleased with the first group of volunteers, they are inspiringly enthusiastic and are learning all the skills needed to be able to help the local community and enjoy walking and cycling on what will be a fantastic shared outdoor space.

"We provide all the training and support for your volunteer role, so if you like keeping active and the outdoors then get in touch about volunteering.”

Joan Herron signed up to be a Volunteer Cycle Leader in March this year and has been taking part in the training over the last few months.

“I chose to become a Volunteer Cycle Leader for the Forth Meadow Community Greenway as I saw it as a great way to meet people, have fun exploring the area and keep active," he said.

"I’m looking forward to leading group rides with new friends!”

Winston Irvine of Intercomm added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to get involved in local ‘health and well-being’ activities in their own back yard. The training that we provide as part of volunteering efforts will also equip people with the necessary skills to make best use out of their Greenway.

If interested, you can find out more online or by email.