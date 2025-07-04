Christine celebrates 35 years of service at Duncairn Post Office

35 YEARS SERVICE: Christine McAloone celebrated her her service to the community this week

A POSTMISTRESS at a North Belfast post office is celebrating 35 years of service to the local community.

Christine McAloone began working at Duncairn Post Office on the Antrim Road on 28th June 1990. This week colleagues marked the occasion with cards and balloons to recognise her wonderful service to the local community.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Christine said: "It certainly doesn't feel like 35 years.

"The post office has changed so much over the years. I started when the post office was located further down the road and then it moved up here.

"The best thing is the people. There is a real sense of community here on the Antrim Road.

"I have worked with so many people over the years. They have all been like family to me.

Christine McAloone with colleagues Nicola Bradley and Kate Reynolds

"Stand-alone post offices like this are a dying breed. We are one of the very few remaining but for so many people, we are a vital service in the local community."

Agnes Fraser, from nearby Tar Isteach, paid tribute to Christina.

"In our community, we have an ageing population that depends on the fantastic personal service that the staff of Duncairn Post Office give and we want to give recognition to Christine especially as she marks 35 years of service," she said.

"Christine and her colleagues, Kate and Nicola, know their customers by first names and their personal circumstances.

"Many of the service users do not have the technology or ability to undertake internet transactions and depend on the excellent customer service given by Christine and her team."