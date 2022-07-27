Church of the Resurrection to be demolished after consultation

A FORMER Catholic church in North Belfast is set to be demolished following a public consultation.

Church of the Resurrection on the Cavehill Road first opened in 1980 and served as a focal point for Catholic families in the homes around the Upper Cavehill area.

In 2008 the Church, following consultation, was permanently closed due to continuing leakage from the roof, with the cost of repair beyond the resources of the parish at the time, with debts estimated at around £2 million.

In May, Holy Family Parish launched a consultation on what should happen to the site.

Following the consultation, the parish revealed this week that there was "overwhelming agreement that the best solution at this stage was for the demolition of the building".

The notice in the parish bulletin added: "Of the 120 responses received, only two did not back plans to demolish the church."

The parish said several people expressed concerns about "what will happen the site, however that is a decision for another time, which will also be brought before the parish".

"This has been a long and difficult process for all of us but the appropriate decision (has been taken) at this stage in the life of the parish and the church."

Anyone who still wishes to object to the plans can do so until next Wednesday (July 27), in writing for the attention of The Chancellor at the Diocesan Office, Lisbreen, 73 Somerton Road, Belfast, BT15 4DE.