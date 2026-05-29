CLANMIL Housing has expanded its partnership with the Foodstock charity to bring the burgeoning free breakfast club for children to the Curzon apartments on the Ormeau Road.

The initiative builds on the existing programme at the Hub West Community Space at Caffrey Hill in West Belfast, supporting children and families in communities across the city.

The breakfast club provides children and young people with a free, healthy breakfast on their way to school during term time. Those attending can enjoy hot porridge, fresh fruit and a drink, helping them start the day nourished, focused and ready to learn.

Bernadette McGarry, Housing Officer at Clanmil, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Foodstock to bring this free breakfast club to the Curzon.

"Ensuring children have access to a healthy breakfast can make a real difference to their wellbeing and their ability to learn. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting people to live well and strengthening communities, and we’re proud to host a programme that helps give children the best possible start to their school day.”

Clanmil is committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen communities and improve wellbeing, and the expansion of the breakfast club to the Curzon responds to the needs of families across the city.

Paul Doherty, founder of Foodstock, said: “Foodstock has been facilitating thousands of breakfasts for children and young people in schools across Belfast every week, and now this partnership with Clanmil is helping us bring that support right into the heart of communities too.

"We are delighted to expand this initiative here on the Ormeau Road, working alongside Clanmil to provide a healthy weekly breakfast for children and young people, including hot porridge, fresh fruit and healthy snack options every Thursday morning during term time.

"This is open to all and focused on one simple aim – giving young people the best start to their day in class. The feedback we get from schools is that children are happier, healthier, more settled and ready to learn when they start the day well.”

The expansion to the Curzon marks another step in Clanmil and Foodstock’s shared commitment to supporting children and families through access to healthy breakfasts in welcoming community spaces across Belfast.

The free breakfast club will operate every Thursday morning during school terms at the Curzon apartments on Raby Street. It will run from 7.30am to 8.45am and everyone is welcome.