Clare passes away just months after double lung transplant plea

TRIBUTES have been paid to a New Lodge mum-of-two who has died – just months after a family plea for a double lung transplant.

Clare Mahon (44) from the New Lodge was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis 13 years ago. Pulmonary Fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it more difficult for lungs to work properly, leading to shortness of breath.

Having survived on painkillers to treat the disease, Clare was in ICU in Belfast City Hospital after being transferred from the Mater Hospital after contracting Covid-19 at the start of February.

In March, her family told us that a transplant is Clare’s only hope for a better life, however she was told that she was not suitable for a double lung transplant.

Announcing her death on Tuesday, Clare's niece Seanain Mahon said: "Life will never be the same without you.

"My sister, aunt and friend all in one. I will miss you for the rest of my life Clarebell."

Clare is survived by her partner Bunter and children Aaron and Luke.

Clare's remains will leave her home 21 Ludlow Square on Monday, May 1 at 9.15am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church followed by a service in Roselawn crematorium on Wednesday morning at 7.20am.

Clare’s loving family circle would like to thank every single member of staff in the City Hospital ICU unit for all their help and care.