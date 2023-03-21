Family say New Lodge woman Clare is healthy enough to receive double lung transplant

THE family of a North Belfast mother-of-two – who has been told that she is no longer a suitable candidate for a double lung transplant – say that they are her 'only hope' and 'voice' as she remains stable while on a ventilator in hospital.

Clare Mahon (44) from the New Lodge was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis 13 years ago. Pulmonary Fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it more difficult for lungs to work properly, leading to shortness of breath.

Having survived on painkillers and specialist drugs to treat the disease, Clare is currently in ICU in Belfast City Hospital after being transferred from the Mater Hospital after contracting Covid-19 at the start of February.

The family say that a transplant is Clare’s only hope for a better life, however, she has been recently told that she is not suitable for a double lung transplant.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Clare's niece, Seanain Mahon explained more about her condition.

"13-years-ago, Clare developed a cough and lost a lot of weight," she said. "She was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis, which is scarring of the lungs. There is no cure for it.

"Clare was prescribed strong painkillers to help ease the pain. She was put on a transplant list but took off it as she was in control of it.

"Last year, her illness got worse and she was finding day-to-day tasks a bit harder. Five months ago, she was put on steroids and specialist medication to try and slow down the disease.

"On February 2, she had her first appointment since before Covid as she was shielding during the pandemic.

"On February 4, she woke up very breathless. She went to the Mater Hospital and she tested positive for Covid.

"She was very ill for about five days. After her Covid cleared, she was told a team from Freeman's Hospital in Newcastle would be over to assess her for a double lung transplant in June.

"On February 20, her oxygen dropped very low when she was sleeping. She was transferred to ICU in the City Hospital and was critically ill."

Clare remains on a ventilator in hospital but has been told she is not now a suitable candidate for the double lung transplant that she so badly needs.

Seanain say that it is only Clare's lungs that are in a bad condition and the rest of her body is very healthy, so they are determined to do all they can in order to find a treatment to save her.

"She is coping well and is still with. She is awake and sitting up in hospital and trying to communicate with us.

"We can’t understand why a transplant is not an option anymore. This disease causes irreversible damage to your lungs which are never going to recover.

"A transplant is Clare’s only hope for a better life.

"She is doing really well and is a fighter. She has been stable since she was taken off sedation.

"As a family, we are her voice and we want to do everything we can for her."

Clare's family have also set up a petition, calling for Clare to be granted a double lung transplant. You can sign it here.

The Belfast Trust has said it is unable to comment due to patient confidentiality.