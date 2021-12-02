Behind closed doors in the Poor House: Clifton House to host special tours this Christmas

CLIFTON House in North Belfast will run a number of special festive tours this Christmas, letting you glimpse into the past to see what life was like in the Poor House during the festive season.

This includes a Children’s Crafty Christmas Tour, aimed at children aged 8+. Running every Saturday in December (1.30pm – 3pm), this special family tour will let kids hear and see what life was like in the Poor House at Christmas time including the traditions, festivities and events that children would have taken part in over 200 years ago.

Visitors will see what clothes they were given to wear, learn about the work they would have been made to do and the food they were given to eat.

Families will also get to experience an augmented reality app, so you can peek into the Children’s nursery, where they would have gone to learn, even on Christmas Day.

At the end of the one-hour tour, children will get to try their hand at a traditional 18th Century Christmas craft, facilitated by Kathleen’s Attic, which they will get to take home.

There will also be mince pies and refreshments available for the adults to enjoy.

For those that want to hear more about the history of the house at Christmas for men, women and children, Clifton House will host a ‘Christmas through the Centuries’ tour.

Running every Sunday in December at 1.30pm this tour will use original research from the archives to tell the stories of how Christmas traditions were celebrated in the Poor House over the centuries.

From festive foods eaten to the fight for the children to have Christmas as a holiday, this tour will take you on a journey through the festive years of Clifton House. This tour will also include the new augmented reality app, bringing the past to life. The magic really is in the history.

Tickets for both tours are on sale now. For tour times, prices and to book, click here.