Cliftonville announce pre-season fixtures schedule – including clash with Premiership rivals Glentoran

CLIFTONVILLE'S preparations for the new season will include a meeting with fellow Sports Direct Premiership side Glentoran at The Oval.

The teams – who faced each other five times last term, with the Glens winning the first two League fixtures before the Reds claimed all three Premiership points at the end of February ahead of victories in both the BetMcLean Cup Final and European Play-Off semi-finals – will go head-to-head in East Belfast on Saturday, July 19.

The Reds will also play pre-season games against Loughgall, Crumlin United and Moyola Park in addition to Joe Gormley’s Testimonial Match against Derry City on Sunday, July 6.

Tickets for that game are available to buy online and supporters are advised that, as well as admission details for all games being confirmed in due course, further pre-season fixtures will be announced at a later date.

Pre-season fixtures

Thursday, July 3

Cliftonville v Loughgall (7.45pm)

Sunday, July 6

Cliftonville v Derry City (3pm)

Sunday, July 13

Crumlin United v Cliftonville (2.30pm)

Saturday, July 19

Glentoran v Cliftonville (2pm)

Saturday, July 26

Moyola Park v Cliftonville (2pm)