Clonard House celebrates 25 years at the heart of the community

RESIDENTS and staff of Choice Housing have come together to mark 25 years of the West Belfast sheltered housing scheme, Clonard House.

The development in Clonard Gardens was first opened in September 1999 and provides secure independent living for older tenants. In 2019, the scheme was part of a £585,000 refurbishment project that provided tenants with new kitchens as well as a range of other upgrades.

The scheme comprises 40 self-contained apartments, which include three fully wheelchair accessible properties and a further five sheltered bungalows connected to the scheme. The scheme has been a vital social housing provision for Belfast, supporting people to live safely and independently in their own home.

Stephen Adair, Area Manager, said: “I have been to several of these events this year already, and the one key theme across them all has been the commitment and dedication of both the tenants and scheme coordinators – without which we would not be able to make these schemes as successful and as sustainable as they are.

“Clonard House continues to thrive here in West Belfast with tenants at the heart of everything you do. Hearing about the activities and friendships that have been made is exactly what makes these schemes homes.

“Choice is committed to ensuring our existing homes continue to be sustainable and are of a high quality and we have invested in Clonard House recently to ensure this standard of living is sustained. This is something we will continue to do."