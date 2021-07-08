Clonard woman Máire hoping to help others after completing prestigious make-up course in Dubai

A WEST Belfast woman is hoping to bring her experience of professional make-up and modelling back home after completing a prestigious course in Dubai.

Máire Ó Méiscill (42) from Clonard has spent the last two months out in the Gulf State after following her dream of securing a qualification in professional make-up.

Máire has also become the first Irish woman to complete the AOFM London Academy of Freelance Make-Up course at their new academy in Dubai.

Máire explained that it was a big commitment to move away for seven weeks, but thanked her family for their support.

“I wanted this dream of training in make-up but my kids were too young. Now they are a bit older and with the support of my family, I decided to go for it,” she explained.

“I moved out to Dubai and was trained in one of the top make-up schools in the world, known as AOFM.

“I was the first Irish woman to complete the new course in Dubai. It was an honour.

“It was a big commitment to leave my kids and husband. It was a very intense course but I have that skills and experience now in make-up.”

Máire is set to travel home to Belfast this week and is setting her sights on using her experience and qualification to help others with an interest of becoming a model who may not get that opportunity elsewhere.

“There is a stigma that models have to look a certain way and age and things like that,” she added.

“I want to try and help girls who wouldn’t normally have a shot at this.

“When I get home, I would really love to hold a number of events for local girls and women to make them feel important and special and give them that opportunity.

“Money from the events would be donated to really good charities. This would be a crucial aspect of any event.

“I would also like to find out if outfits can be donated too for them to wear.

“The event would have all their families there and particularly focus on girls who have had struggles and came out the other side. It would allow them to step outside of their comfort zone.

“I want to use my own experiences to help others now. I think I have a platform now to make a difference.

“I am sure there would be a lot of interest in an event like this. I put up a tease on Facebook and was inundated with messages from people saying it was a great idea.”