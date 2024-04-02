Coach disgusted after North Belfast football team's kit is stolen

FOUND: The kit is worn by the seconds of St Malachy's Old Boys Youth FC

THE coach of a North Belfast football team has expressed his disgust after his team's kit was stolen during an opportunist burglary.

Johnny Donaghy is coach of the senior seconds of St Malachy's Old Boys Youth FC.

On Friday night, a grip bag containing the kit was stolen from his car outside his home in Marsden Gardens off the Cavehill Road.

It was later found on Monday dumped in the Waterworks park.

"The kit was in back of my car outside my house," said Johnny. "It had just been picked up from the dry cleaners. On Saturday, I had to try and frantically find a kit. I got lucky because the first team had their match called off due to a waterlogged pitch so I was able to get their kit."

The dumped kit was found in the Waterworks on Monday by locals walking their dog.

"The kit is of no use to anyone apart from my team," added Johnny.

"I think it was an opportunist who thought there might have been something else in the bag. But I am glad it has been found and grateful to the folks who spotted it dumped in the Watwerworks. Getting it back is the main thing and allows us to get back to winning ways."