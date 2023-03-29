People with disabilities being impeded by increasing number of potholes

An increasing number of potholes are inhibiting people with disabilities from leaving their home, a councillor has claimed.

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins met with residents in Conor Rise on the Stewartstown Road where he said several large potholes are preventing people with mobility issues from safely navigating the area.

“Homes in Conor Rise are fitted to assist those with mobility issues, but residents’ access is being impeded by the state of the roads,” Cllr Collins explained.



“This is an area with lots of elderly residents and wheelchair users. Every street is covered in potholes, which have become a health and safety nightmare. It is unfair and it is unacceptable.

Residents can report potholes in Conor Rise using reference W231148741

“Alongside residents, I will be lobbying the Department for Infrastructure to have the roads completely resurfaced and to press for more inclusive access to public transport for people with disabilities.

“I would encourage residents to keep reporting the issue until we have it resolved.”