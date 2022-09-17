Colin Glen runners' marathon efforts in memory of Freddie and Grace

A GROUP of runners from Colin Glen are to take part in both the London and Dublin marathons in memory of two young children who both tragically died this summer in Spain in separate incidents.

Freddie Joseph Briggs, aged just 19 months died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Aigues near Alicante on May 25.

TRAGIC: Freddie Joseph Briggs

Grace Mary Sweeney (7), from Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal died in hospital on June 23, two days after she was pulled from a hotel pool in Majorca.

Both families were supported by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, who helped bring their bodies home and provided much-needed support under such difficult circumstances.

To raise money for the charity, members of Colin Glen Runners will run marathons in both London and Dublin.

Paky Adams will be pounding the streets of London for the first marathon on Sunday, October 2. Tony Monaghan will join him with two others to complete the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 30.

Clodagh Claxton, from Colin Glen Runners, who set up a fundraising page, said both tragic deaths were closely linked to the group.

"In May this year, we had the pleasure of meeting Jane Mohan in Spain, where she had relocated with her partner Marc and their beloved son Freddie," she said.

"Jane spoke of her new life and how excited they were about Freddie starting school in September.

"That evening Freddie died as the result of tragic accident. Marc and Jane were supported by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to repatriate their beautiful little boy home to Belfast to be laid to rest.

"Heartbreak came again in June when our friend Tony Monaghan’s niece Grace died in a similar tragic accident in Spain.

"These two little angels were taken from their families under such tragic circumstances.

"Both families were supported by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. This charity provides amazing support to people when they need it most. Please help us to pay back the charity in memory of little Freddie and Grace."

You can support the Colin Glen Runners fundraising effort for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust via their Go Fund Me page here.