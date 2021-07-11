Vaccine take-up worries in Colin after drive to encourage 400 walk-ins attracted just 20

THE Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging people in the Colin area of West Belfast to get vaccinated after a recent pop-up clinic in the area resulted in a low uptake.

The Andersonstown News understands as few as 20 people came along to a vaccination bus at Colin Connect on June 19 and 20, in an effort to target the over 40s age group. 400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been made available over the two day drive. It is believed the special focus on Colin came after health chiefs became concerned at the low level of vaccine take-up among the over-40s.

Community leaders blame anti-vaccination posts on Facebook for a high level of scepticism at grassroots level in the area.

The PHA told the Andersonstown News that the uptake in the recent pop-up clinic "was not as high as hoped".

A PHA statement said: "In order to enable further increased vaccine uptake, the Department of Health, supported by the Public Health Agency and working closely with Health and Social Care Trusts, Community Pharmacists and local councils, is working to establish a number of community/pop-up vaccine clinics to target areas where the uptake rates are quite low.

"The purpose of these clinics is to increase vaccine uptake within specific neighbourhoods by setting up a localised walk-in clinic within a community setting. This will help address potential barriers to vaccination such as mobility, accessibility and language.

"In addition to these community based clinics Trusts are also deploying mobile clinics which will be located within a busy urban setting such as a town centre or shopping centre etc to encourage people to take up the vaccine without having to pre-book an appointment.

"After considerable early successes of the community vaccine clinics, the uptake in the recent pop-up clinic in West Belfast was not as high as hoped.

"However, it did raise local awareness of the vaccine programme through leaflet drops and community engagement in the Twinbrook and Poleglass areas and enabled a number of local people to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

"For those who have not yet taken up the offer of the vaccine, there are still a number of opportunities to do so – please make arrangement to get a first dose without delay, and return for your second dose when scheduled, as this is the best way to help protect you, your family and your community."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Danny Baker said he was "surprised" at the low uptake and is encouraging people in the area to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Leading up to the clinic, I took part in a leaflet drop encouraging people in the area to get vaccinated," he said.

"It is so important. I have had both my jabs now. I got it to try and protect others and I encourage as many people as possible to get it.

"Cases of the Delta variant are rising and the more people we get vaccinated is safer for all of us and for the good of their community, their family and themselves. Now is the time to get vaccinated.

"To anyone who is concerned, I was totally fine with the vaccine. I am fit and healthy.

"I am surprised the uptake in the Colin area was low. My hope now is that with the rising cases of the Delta variant that people will step forward and get vaccinated.

"When I was doing the leaflet drop, the cases were low, around 50 a day and now we are seeing over 500 new cases daily.

"When I was promoting the pop-up clinic, there was a lot of anti-vaccination people getting in touch which was disappointing to see and I think that has certainly played a part in a low uptake.

"I would appeal to people to not go down that anti-vaccination route. I have heard of people who have caught the new Delta variant and it has absolutely floored them which emphasises the importance of getting vaccinated."

The Delta variant is spreading. So if you test positive for COVID-19 use Digital Self-Trace and help the Public Health Agency reach your close contacts quickly.

Learn more @ https://t.co/rkxGQbBCpa pic.twitter.com/s0AXhTSCec — Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) July 11, 2021

The Public Health Agency added that people in West Belfast can get their first dose by attending the walk-in clinics at the Royal Victoria Hospital or SSE Arena without booking an appointment.

Each weekend mobile vaccination clinics will be coming to a number of locations across the region. Details on locations will change on a weekly basis, so to find out where they are located see here.

Alternatively, all regional vaccination centres continue to offer vaccination appointment bookings for first doses.

To book online, click here. Appointments can also be made using the telephone service 0300 200 7813.

Appointments for first Pfizer dose vaccines at the regional vaccination centres are open to anyone aged 18 and over. If you are over 40, you can also book vaccination at your local pharmacy through this website.