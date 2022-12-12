200 trees planted in new West Belfast park

TREE PLANTING: Families from Colin Sure Start planted 200 blackthorn trees in the new Páirc Nua Chollan

A GROUP of local parents and children have helped plant 200 trees in a new West Belfast park.

As part of National Tree Week, the event was organised by Colin Sure Start.

Last Friday, over 200 blackthorn trees, supplied by Belfast City Council were planted in the new Páirc Nua Chollan.

Anton Finnegan, who helped organise the event, said: “It is a small thing we can do as a local community to take greater action towards climate change.

“This is something we want to try and build on year on year.

“It was also lovely to see so many families take part and a great opportunity to make memories with your little ones and in years to come, you will be able to point out the trees that you planted together.”