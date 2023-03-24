£25,000 grant for Colin Valley FC to upgrade facilities

A WEST Belfast football club have received a £25,000 grant to upgrade their facility.



The Whitemountain programme has distributed almost £9 million to over 260 projects since 2007. The project helps communities through the Landfill Communities Fund, which helps groups achieve their plans for positive change in their community.



Colin Valley have received the funding to help improve accessibility to their facility. The plans include construction of a community stand on their pitch and improve disability access for members of the club.



The football club has been a staple of their community since 1995, providing football and both social as well as recreational opportunities to people of all abilities within the area.



Sophie Steele, Project Assistant from Groundwork NI, said Colin Valley have shown “commitment to enhancing accessibility in their facility”.



“They are making this space welcoming to all. Supporting projects such as this, which highlight the importance of community values, inclusivity and engagement, is truly a delight,” said Ms Steele.



Kevin Murphy from Colin Valley Football Club said: “At Colin Valley FC, we pride ourselves on being open and inclusive to all within the community, however our facilities do not currently reflect this. This project is centred around improving the accessibility of our facilities and providing a safe and sheltered place for all spectators that come through our doors.”



The Colin Valley Football Club is a local amateur sports organisation based in Poleglass that was founded in 1995 to satisfy the rising demand for football and recreational activities in the growing neighbourhood. In addition to offering football activities for players of all ages, genders, and skill levels, the club also offers a secure, welcoming location where residents may congregate and participate in all local activities and events.



Edward Kearney from the Whitemountain project said they are “delighted to be supporting a project that focuses on the inclusion of everyone within the community, and hope this inspires future projects alike”.