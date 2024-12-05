Young people praised for coming to the rescue of Colin Christmas tree switch-on

SENSELESS: The Christmas tree in Colin Town Square was vandalised earlier this week

YOUNG people from the Colin area have been praised for helping to save the Colin Christmas tree switch-on this evening, after the tree was vandalised.

The Christmas tree in Colin Town Square was vandalised – just days before the big family Christmas celebration. Angered by the senseless act, young people from Saints Youth Club and Lagmore Youth Project donated money that they had raised for a trip to pay for the damage.

The tree has now been fully restored ahead of 'Santa Comes to Colin' event tonight, Thursday, from 6-9pm.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker praised the community for rallying together after the "bitterly disappointing" incident.

"I met with community safety teams on Wednesday morning and was bitterly disappointed that the Colin Christmas tree was damaged," he said. "Colin Neighbourhood Partnership works hard to deliver events for our community and as a community we will rally around our community workers and volunteers.

"Our community rallied together and the Christmas tree is ready for Colin Neighbourhood Partnership's big switch on.

Back in position for this evening

"In particular I want to thank our young people from Saints Youth Club and Lagmore Youth Project who have kindly donated money they raised for a trip to pay for the damage.

"This is the true image of our youth."

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership said: "We're happy to say that the Christmas lights will be up and shining brightly for the families and young people of the Colin area as our 'Santa Comes to Colin' event is go!

"This amazing gesture goes to show that the vast majority of young people in the Colin area want to make a positive impact for their community and do not stand for what happened.

"As a way of giving back, the young people from the youth groups above will be doing a bucket collection to help with the costs of their trip at the event, feel free to give what you can."