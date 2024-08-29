Eastwood backs Claire Hanna as new SDLP leader

COLUM Eastwood will step down as leader of the SDLP in October. Mr Eastwood, who is a Foyle MP, will continue in his role at Westminster.

Addressing the media in Derry on Thursday, Mr Eastwood said he will continue to support the party with the new leader. As for his his political career, Mr Eastwood says working on a new Ireland is his focus.

"It has been unstable since Brexit but it's a moment of opportunity of the three strands of the Good Friday agreement -– this is a big moment of change for this island," he said.

Politics is always about the next challenge. The next challenge for me is building a new Ireland that we can all share together.



It’s an honour to be Derry’s MP - a job I love, to have led the SDLP and I’m excited about what comes next. pic.twitter.com/eiZSLA7UiZ — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) August 29, 2024

"I want to give my full commitment to this – for developing and making a new Ireland. I need to have the space and time to do that.

"I want to be a voice for leading change for a new Ireland."

SDLP North Belfast councillor Carl Whyte praised his party leader for his work in "understanding people".

"Colum has been committed to building a united Ireland during his entire life in politics and that is work I know he will continue in future," he said. "He has been a champion of the peaceful and democratic politics of persuasion throughout his time as MLA and MP and party leader.

"He understands the challenges facing families dealing with the challenges of austerity and social deprivation like few other MPs do. Colum has always stood up for the people he represents with great energy and enthusiasm and I know he’ll continue to do so."

Mr Eastwood will officially step down as leader at the SDLP party conference in October. Quizzed about his successor today, he said South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna would be "far and away the best option for members".

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill wished Mr Eastwood well.

“We have worked together as leaders for many years now, to restore the political institutions in the north and in protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the all-island economy against efforts to impose the hardest possible Tory Brexit," she said.

“I look forward to working with his successor as leader of the SDLP in a constructive manner for the good of all our people.