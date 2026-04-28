AFTER a hugely successful debut at Féile an Phobail last summer, a comedy play delving into the chaotic yet humorous atmosphere surrounding an Irish wake is set to take to the stage once again.

'The Wee Wake' by West Belfast writer, director, producer and actor Aoife Kane (21) will perform at the Devenish Complex from 17-19 June.

Aoife has performed from the age of three in both dance and drama. She comes from a large creative family which has helped nurture her love of the arts.

A past pupil of St Louise’s Comprehensive College, Aoife is soon to graduate from Liverpool Hope University with a Degree in Drama and Theatre.

'The Wee Wake' delves into the chaotic yet humorous atmosphere surrounding a wake. Kathy and Ruth navigate the emotional and frantic experience of hosting a wake for Kathy's recently deceased husband, Martin. The play captures the essence of Irish culture, where grief and humour often intertwine.

"I am delighted to bring it back again. It was a sell-out at Féile last year and it felt right to bring it back," explained Aoife.

"I had great audience feedback. I think the theme of an Irish wake meant so many people could relate to it. There is definitely an appetite for this type of Irish comedy.

"I think there is still a lot of writing with a central focus on the Troubles in our community and whilst it is very important to acknowledge the history and heritage of where we live, as a young person growing up in Belfast I believe we have many more stories and tales to tell with a rich creativity to explore in the here and now. I hope my play conveys this and celebrates our quick and sharp humour.

"I felt when embarking in this professional production it was vital for the piece to be female led. My experience of the arts has been nurtured by strong females and therefore I wish to help and support other upcoming female identifying artists in our industry.

"This piece is strongly influenced by my experience attending my three grandparents' wakes and the humour that can be found amidst such pain and grief."

The play stars Aoife alongside Radha McCarthy, a former classmate.

‘The Wee Wake’ will be performed in The Devenish Complex from June 17th-19. Tickets are available from Ticketsource here.