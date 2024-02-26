Community consultation held over 45 new homes in Ardoyne

A COMMUNITY consultation has been held in Ardoyne to share plans for 45 proposed new homes at the Flax Centre.

The event was held on Monday afternoon in Ardoyne Community Centre, organised by Clanmil Housing. The 27 houses and 18 apartments will be for families, over 55s and people with complex needs.

The homes will be made up of:

3 x one-bedroom wheelchair accessible apartments

2 x two-bedroom wheelchair accessible apartments

13 x two-bedroom apartments for over 55s

11 x three-bedroom family houses

13 x two-bedroom family houses

1 x three-bedroom wheelchair accessible house

2 x four-bedroom wheelchair accessible bungalows

The new homes will be allocated to people on the social housing waiting list, which is managed by the NI Housing Executive. The developer for the homes will be Kerr Properties Ltd and the architect is the Boyd Partnership.

The scheme is awaiting planning approval and it is expected that work will begin on site this summer. It is anticipated that these much-needed new homes will be completed in Autumn 2026.

Elaine Burns, from Ardoyne Association – a local community group – welcomed the community consultation to unveil the proposals.

"We all know there is a housing crisis. It is important to address the housing need and the infrastructure that people need," she said.

"We welcome the new development and are delighted that Clanmil are working very closely with the local community and engaging with them.

"This is probably the last development in the area because there quite simply is no more space to build."