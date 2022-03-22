WATCH: Newington Credit Union looks to the future with confidence

NEWINGTON Credit Union Limited is a not-for-profit, member owned organisation established by local people in 1967 within the Newington area of North Belfast following an identified need to provide people with opportunities to have access to financial services to improve their quality of life and living standards.

Their mission statement and vision remains unchanged from that established through the principles and values of founder members.

Newington Credit Union has continued to grow and develop over the years with a current membership of over 21,000 following a transfer of engagements of three local credit unions at Loughside, Greencastle and Oldpark.

Its common bond stretches from the city centre to Glengormley covering all postcodes within the BT15 and parts of those contained within BT1, BT13, BT14 and BT36 providing services to the wider North Belfast communities.

Its head office remains at 239-247 Duncairn Gardens but it also have branch offices at Loughside and Greencastle to ensure that all members within their common bond have easy access to a full range of services.

Newington Credit Union employs a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The CEO together with a team of 35 full-time and part-time staff is responsible for the day-to-day operations, delivery and management of the credit union services.

The staffing team includes Senior Administrators, Supervisors, Cashiers, Loans Officers, Credit Control Officers and others who are fully committed to delivering a quality service to all members.

Julie-Ann McStravick is CEO of Newington Credit Union, having recently taken over from Rosaleen Bradley following her retirement.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Julie-Ann said her work is focused on helping local people in the community as best as they can.

“Newington Credit Union has been around for over 50 years. In 2016, we formed a partnership with Oldpark, Loughside and Greencastle credit unions,” she said.

“We have over 23,000 members and 3,500 juvenile members.

“It is all about people helping people which is what the credit union is all about.

“We offer financial services for people who may not be able to get support from general financial streams such as the banks.

“We want to help people in any we can as a community-based organisation.”

The Covid-19 pandemic affected many people and organisations but as an essential service, Newington Credit Union remained open throughout as a lifeline for those who struggled financially during the unprecedented days of lockdowns.

“With the furlough scheme, we noticed a lot of people who went from having their steady income to just 80 per cent and some unfortunately lost their jobs,” explained Julie-Ann.

“We always encourage people who get into financial difficulty to come and speak to us at the earliest opportunity.

“As an organisation, how we operated on a day-to-day basis changed dramatically. It was a pandemic and a situation that we have never been in before.

“Our staff pulled together and were here for our members. We were fortunate enough to be considered as an essential service so were able to keep the doors open throughout.

“We are thriving to get back to pre-Covid times but we have learnt a lot and adapted our work to suit. We are going to continue things like making appointments for people to collect their loans because it worked well for our members.

“We would like to get back into the schools to do our saving workshops. Our work is not always about financial help but supporting the local community too.”

With rising energy costs and bills prominent in the community today, Julie-Ann believes Newington Credit Union will continue to be as important as ever and is encouraging everyone to get involved.

“Rising energy costs and bills are having a major impact on people’s affordability,” she added.

“It is putting the pinch on people who had a low disposable income to start with. I think members will be forced to reply on services like ourselves much more in the coming months.

“If you are not a member of the credit union, I would simply say why not? I myself have been a member since I was in school and I think it is just a wonderful community.

“The credit union is for everyone and all about helping the community and your neighbour.”

Newington Credit Union

239-247 Duncairn Gardens

Belfast

BT15 2GF

Tel: 028 9035 1040

https://www.newingtoncreditunion.co.uk/