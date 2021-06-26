Staff shortages lead to disruption of North and West Belfast BELDOC service

CONCERNS have been raised over staffing issues resulting in the disruption of the BELDOC service for patients in North and West Belfast.

The Belfast Doctors (BELDOC) out-of-hours service on the Crumlin Road provides urgent care for people in when their usual GP surgery is closed.

The service is for people with serious problems that require urgent treatment.

Local political representatives have told the North Belfast News that opening hours at the BELDOC, which should be 5pm to 8am have been limited in recent days due to staffing issues at the Belfast Trust.

The Belfast Trust confirmed that the service was unable to operate from 1am to 8am on Wednesday (June 23) in the latest disruption for patients.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said he has raised his concerns with the Belfast Trust.

“Some weekends it is not covered,” he said.

“There will be a knock-on effect which may put pressure on Accident and Emergency Departments.

“It is very concerning because this seems to be a shortage of doctors and GPs who are not available to cover the hours of the BELDOC.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín added: “In recent days patients attempting to access the out-of-hours GP services known locally as the BELDOC have been redirected to the Emergency Department at the Royal Victoria Hospital due to limited opening hours which is very concerning.

“It is my understanding that the out-of-hours service difficulties are due to workforce planning and I’m raising this matter with the Belfast Trust.

“At a time when we are attempting to ease the severe pressures on front-line hospital services and also deal with the fall-out from the pandemic, huge efforts are being made to direct patients to local GP services where appropriate.

“However if those services are not readily available it is our Emergency Department staff that are left to deal with the consequences.

“This means longer waiting times including for patients who could have been treated by local GPs.

“Our health service staff have been magnificent during the Covid-19 crisis and they deserve the full support of the Belfast Trust at this time.

“I am awaiting a response to these concerns from the Belfast Trust and will certainly be making constituents aware of their plans to find a resolution as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said “despite efforts to maximise rota coverage” the BELDOC (Crumlin Road) base was closed from 1am-8am on Wednesday 23rd June. The SEBDOC base in the south-east of the city was also closed from midnight to 8am on the same date.

“We recently amended our Contingency Plan to ensure that even when any base is closed, a GP will be available at all times.

“This will be to support the closed base in dealing with vulnerable patients such as palliative care and those experiencing an acute mental health crisis.

“In addition, they will be available to provide support and prescriptions for our Community Nursing colleagues and other Health Professionals.

“Service users will be advised:

· In an emergency to phone 999

· If they have a problem which is urgent to attend the Urgent Care Centre

· If they have a problem which does not require immediate treatment, to call back when the base reopens or wait until their own GP surgery is available.”