Concert to mark Noah Donohoe's 18th year

A CONCERT has been organised in memory of tragic St Malachy's schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

Organisers say the Concert4Noah – which will take place at Custom House Square on May 24 next year has been planned to mark what would have been Noah's 18th year.

The concert will feature an array of talent from across the music genres with everything from pop, country, folk and dance.

Headliners ‘Boyzlife’ (Westlife superstar Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy, have 14 number one hit singles between them), Brian Kennedy, Jake Carter, ITV The Voice Kids Belfast contestant Jarlaith Mervyn, U105 DJ Johnny Hero, local band Who Owns Ye and top tribute acts as well as a few special guest presenters will all be on hand for a night of live performances and entertainment.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We’re organising this event in memory of Noah in the year that he would’ve turned 18, to pay tribute to his short but remarkable life and to keep his name alive.

"All ticket profits will go to the Noah Donohoe Fund to help his family get the answers they need."

Tickets priced from £27.50 will go on sale at 9am this Friday (September 29) here and the Glistrr ticket app.