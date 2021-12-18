Murder investigation after man is shot dead in Rodney Drive

SHOOTING: Rodney Drive is cordoned off after the shooting

A MAN in his thirties has been shot dead in Rodney Drive.

Police have appealed for information following the shooting on Saturday.

"Police in Belfast are at the scene of a shooting incident in Rodney Drive," a PSNI statement said. "A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and has been pronounced dead. A murder investigation has commenced. Anyone with any information please call 101 quoting: 1466 18/12/21."

Anyone with any information please call 101 quoting: 1466 18/12/21 — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) December 18, 2021

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll condemned the shooting.

“Horrific to hear another shooting happening this evening in West Belfast,” he said.

“I have been on the ground tonight speaking with residents in the St James’ area and people are disgusted and outraged that guns have been brought out and used once again in our communities.

“There is absolutely no place or justification for these heinous acts. My thoughts tonight are with the victim, their family and everyone impacted by this barbaric and awful incident.”

Police at the scene this evening

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said: “Today a local man was shot in an attack in St James'.

“There is absolutely no place in our community for guns or for those involved in this attack.

“A police operation is ongoing in the St James' area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Appalling that guns have been used once again on our streets in West Belfast following a shooting incident in the St James' area. I have been speaking with residents this evening who are shocked & distressed at this senseless act of violence. @SDLPlive pic.twitter.com/RansB1rVdo — Paul Doherty (@PaulDohertySDLP) December 18, 2021

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty condemned the shooting.

“This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James' community," he said. "There is no place in our society for violence. Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their enquiries.”

Saturday's shooting took place near the murder of Warren Crossan in the St James' area in June last year.