Council green light for Adelaide Street transformation plan

BELFAST City Council has approved plans to transform Adelaide Street in South Belfast.

On Tuesday night the Planning Committee ratified the project, which details an extension of public pavement area to create additional space for social distancing, to include sheltered structures, seating, planters and elements of incidental play.

The site, which is located within the Linen Conservation Area, would would preserve the character and appearance of the area and would not be detrimental to the setting of nearby listed buildings, amenity of neighbouring properties or harmful to highway safety.

The application has been neighbour notified and advertised in the local press and has received one objection to date from the Department of Economy raising concern over accessibility and loss of amenity.

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown welcomed the plan's approval.

“I am really excited that the Planning Committee has approved a transformation project for the length of Adelaide Street to provide seating, planters and artwork,” he said.

“It will make the area much more vibrant and friendly for residents, workers and visitors while complementing the area’s heritage.

“This is the type of big ticket project that we want to see in our city centre to make it more enjoyable, safer and environmentally sustainable for everyone by reimagining our public spaces as we emerge from the pandemic. A great example of partnership working.”