Council to expand glass recycling services in West Belfast

OVER 11,000 homes in West Belfast are to receive glass recycling bins as part of the first phase of Belfast City Council's recycling expansion plans.

Over the next three years the scheme will be expanded to include 66,000 more homes at a projected cost of £1.6m.

Belfast City Council will provide £806,000 in funding, with the remainder being funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

In West Belfast, 1,868 homes in Black Mountain and 9,309 in the Colin area will receive a kerbside glass recycling bin in 2025- a total of 11,177 homes.

In East Belfast, 6,462 homes in Lisnasharragh and 5,187 in the Ormiston district area will receive a kerbside glass recycling bin in 2025- a total of 11,649 homes.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council is committed to progressing the expansion of the glass collection scheme as part of our ongoing efforts to improve waste management and recycling services for residents."